It certainly appears that the 49ers have exorcised the “curse of the ’stick.” The same cannot be said for the Warriors, who are in the throes of the “Oaktown curse.” The Raiders will inevitably be cursed when they move to Las Vegas. Personally, I don’t believe in superstition. It’s bad luck.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
