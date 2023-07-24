Editor,
Last month I mentioned that our political leaders were using the word “equity” every chance they get, but would never explain what they mean by the term. I invited any of them to explain how they define the term to your readers. Unsurprisingly, none have, yet the term has found its way into the San Mateo General Plan, as one of the principal focus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.