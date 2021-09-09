Editor,
Your Sept. 7 front page article concerning Redwood City’s commitment to “equity,” used that word 18 times, not counting its use in different conjugations. It does not, however, explain what the term “equity” means. As they state it is their “guiding principle,” one would expect they would clarify that. Even the mayor admitted that she was not sure what is meant by the term. I think the city officials should let the people know exactly what plans and policies they intend to implement, and not hide behind a nice sounding but rather vague term.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.