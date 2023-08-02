I liked letter writer Steven Howard’s version of “equity.” I think most folks would. It mirrors Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream, of a merit-based society. Unfortunately, that is not what our leaders have in mind when they try to push their version of “equity.”
While they would like us to presume, as Steven did, that it is well meaning and in line with our ideals, but it’s not.
Their version mirrors the Marxist Philosophy, “from each according to ability, to each according to need.” That may sound good on the surface, but in practice it devolves into tyranny and oppression. Most of us cherish our freedom. We believe in safety nets, but not widespread dependence on the government. We believe in self-determination. We want the ability to pursue our dreams and encourage others to do the same. We want a government that works for us, not against us.
