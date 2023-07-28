Editor,

We see a lot of letters and editorials using the terms affirmative action and equity — sometimes interchangeably, which they are not. In fact they are opposites. Affirmative action is where someone is advantaged over another based on certain characteristics such as skin color, ethnicity, gender, religion, age, sexual preference, body habits, etc. It should make sense to those who have previously been passed over by this action that if it was wrong when they were the victim, it is equally wrong when they are the beneficiary.

