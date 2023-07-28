We see a lot of letters and editorials using the terms affirmative action and equity — sometimes interchangeably, which they are not. In fact they are opposites. Affirmative action is where someone is advantaged over another based on certain characteristics such as skin color, ethnicity, gender, religion, age, sexual preference, body habits, etc. It should make sense to those who have previously been passed over by this action that if it was wrong when they were the victim, it is equally wrong when they are the beneficiary.
I view equity as equal opportunity where all those characteristics are put aside, and only the individual’s qualifications are used in the decision making process. Somewhat like The Voice television show where all the judges hear is the individual’s voice on which to base their decisions.
Still confused. Two beautiful young women approach the bouncer of a nightclub where there is a line outside and they are immediately admitted — affirmative action. The same two women approach the bouncer of a different nightclub and the bouncer directs them to the back of the line — equity. Let us strive for equity.
