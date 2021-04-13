Editor,
I have COPD and congestive heart failure from injuries in a fire at age 60. I see hear your talk of equity in distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations. I hear how my San Mateo County does not have enough shots for the demand. I have signed up for my county and state vaccination sites, I have spent the last 10 years on breathing medications and previously been on a ventilator. I have many of the problems that people that contract COVID-19 will experience and I wish them on no one.
Yet even though eligible, I cannot yet find an appointment for a vaccination. Don’t talk to me about equity because I have seen all the much healthier people than I get their shots so that we can open the economy or get your kids back to school. I will wait my turn, but don’t talk to me about equitable distribution.
David Alexander
Belmont
