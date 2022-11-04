Editor,
Editor,
As a former public school education foundation leader, I have been deeply involved in making our local public schools as strong as possible for all students.
During that time, I’ve come to know Charles Stone well. Charles got involved in the mission of bettering our public schools early on. He has consistently stood up for an equitable fundraising model throughout our district. He was the first councilmember in Belmont that actually understood the symbiotic relationship between our city and our schools. Under his leadership a 2x2x2 committee was formed between Belmont, Redwood City and BRSSD. Charles understood that not having a Redwood Shores’ perspective represented at those committee meetings would be a mistake. He understands that everyone needs a seat at the table and that all perspectives should be considered.
Charles (and former Mayor Eric Reed) also came up with the plan to finally get our sports complex upgraded so that we use hundreds of thousands of gallons less water while our young people get far more days of use out of the fields.
I enthusiastically endorse Charles for county supervisor and encourage voters in San Mateo, Foster City and Belmont to cast their vote for him.
Alison ten Cate
Belmont
