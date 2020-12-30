Editor,
Silly me, I thought I’d go for a Christmas Day walk to take in the decorations and the smell of the approaching rain. Instead, I was assaulted by the acrid wood smoke emanating from a few chimneys. Apparently, for some, wood fires still instill cozy Norman Rockwell type images. Unfortunately, the truth is that the smoke from wood fires contributes to cancer, asthma, heart attacks and climate change in addition to stinking up one’s neighborhood.
Like most pollution, the health impacts of smoke are most significant for the most vulnerable among us e.g. the young, elderly and those with health issues. As the Bay Area’s single largest source of wintertime particulate pollution though, wood smoke impacts everyone as it infiltrates even the most well insulated homes. Fortunately, we live in a time when few would consider dumping toxics down the drain or tossing them in their garbage. Why then is it still acceptable to put them into the air we all breathe?
Eric Gilbertson
Menlo Park
