I’m old enough to remember when Prop 13 was passed. People got fed up with rising property taxes and how the money was wasted and basically said ‘enough’. The same should now be said about rising bridge tolls. The solution is simple — pass a resolution stating bridge tolls can only be used for the maintenance of that bridge and the rate cannot be in excess of need.
What might help Senator Scott ‘spend it like you have it’ Wiener on this issue would be voter apathy from those who don’t use the bridges. I would hope the voters would understand that rising bridge tolls hurts those who can least afford it — workers who cannot work from home (think restaurant and hotel employees) and those who can’t afford to live on the Peninsula.
The real culprit is waste. The annual Highway Report concluded, ‘California has the worst of both worlds — high spending and poor highways.’ We spend 3 times per mile for roadway repair compared to Texas. We need to change how we pay for roadway repair to incentivize a better product at lower cost. Start paying by the job rather than by the hour and watch how much faster things get done. The good senator and his band of merry men should make better use of what they have rather than always looking for more.
