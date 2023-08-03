Editor,
It is difficult to find a greater consequential lie than Trump’s Big Lie about the 2020 election being rigged against him, while 2016 clearly was rigged in his favor.
Editor,
It is difficult to find a greater consequential lie than Trump’s Big Lie about the 2020 election being rigged against him, while 2016 clearly was rigged in his favor.
Trump knew perfectly well that he had lost the 2020 election, which his closest associates and top Republicans knew, and assured him of. However, he figured the only way to avoid criminal prosecution after losing presidential protection, was to lie about it, assuming he had enough followers dumb enough to believe it — or at least pretend to do so. He was right, for a change.
The Jan. 6 insurrection is possibly the worst result of Trump’s Big Lie. In addition to all those dumb enough to believe him, that gave the mob-inclined a grand opportunity to cause trouble, disguised as a fake chance to “defend our democracy.” And then, in the aftermath of that totally unjustifiable attack on government, die-hard Republicans have the gall to deny it and downplay the severity, despite recorded evidence shown all over the world!
Secondary results of Trump’s lie are attacks on election workers and their families, scaring many away from future social engagements, spreading doubts about election machinery and our entire election system, thereby spreading doubts around the world about the integrity of our democracy.
The Big Lie also has serious consequences for the current Democratic administration under President Biden, giving an irresponsible Republican opposition an incentive to obstruct, instead of working together, for the benefit of us all.
Jorg Aadahl
San Mateo
