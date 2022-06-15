Editor,
I have been bike commuting on the for over Peninsula 10 years, and I do understand the goal of tuning out of your environment.
So go ahead and use headphones if you have to — but one-ear, sidewalk side.
Of course you want to avoid getting hit (that’s why the earbud is on the sidewalk side), but you don’t want to miss the world you’re passing by. Robert Z walking his dog. The jazzy gals doing (more coffee than) steps.
And lots of construction.
You miss a whole world when you drift around on your AirPods ... with both ears in.
Take one of them out (street side), and enjoy the ride.
Nels Johnson
Millbrae
