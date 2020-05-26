Editor,
I’ve been reading the Daily Journal for many years and I consider it a very reliable source of information, by reading the content I’m aware of the fact that it gets to the point and that it isn’t owned by the mass media.
I hope the newspaper will remain in business for many years to come, I’m grateful of its existence.
Arnoldo Lacayo
San Mateo
