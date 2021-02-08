Editor,
For well over a dozen years, San Mateo has attempted to justify the replacement of the Poplar on- and off- ramps with a full Peninsula Avenue interchange to its north. Rather than engaging in an honest discussion with Burlingame residents toward a mutually beneficial solution, we are left with two nearly identical, rehashed plans from years ago — down from more than a dozen alternatives likely never seriously considered — a true farce under the guise of “community input.” Regrettably, San Mateo officials seem more focused on its city's borders, than on recognizing that true “neighborhoods” are not confined by lines on maps.
Lacking any measurable data to clearly demonstrate an overriding benefit to this costly and destructive endeavor, on Jan. 27, ZOOMers were instead “educated” about eminent domain vs. “property acquisition” as related to dozens of properties involved, including a large low-income housing complex.
Then came maps with hypothetical traffic counts and patterns for the year 2045. Even worse, San Mateo officials revived a false narrative that there are no driveways, nor parking on Peninsula Avenue. Both statements are false. To set the record straight, there are approximately 65 driveways on Poplar Avenue (between Amphlett Boulevard and El Camino Real) and 71 on Peninsula (between Humboldt Street and El Camino Real), both routes involve multi-unit apartments, commercial and educational facilities. A significant benefit to traffic flow on Poplar — though conveniently left out, is a new, elevated rail-bridge, just west of North Claremont Street, eliminating the bottleneck at the Peninsula Avenue railroad crossing, that is bound to worsen with Caltrain electrification.
Jennifer Pfaff
Burlingame
