Our parking codes have not been enforced for years in North Central because the city refuses to enforce Home Occupation Code 27.16.040. We have every kind of business vehicle parked on residential streets. By changing the code and allowing 7-foot wide and 7-foot high trucks, the city has made our community into an industrial area.
Without any regard for homeowners and renters fighting to find a parking space, cars are allowed to park in front yards and yet we have code 27.18.070to prevent this. Why doesn’t the city have these business vehicles park by the Bay where East Third Avenue is located. Give back the parking needed for the residents. The city is also allowing for oversized taco bus to park in front of a residential home with tables and chairs.
It’s hard to believe that our city attorney, mayor and other city officials find this appropriate for North Central but I doubt you would find this on the west side El Camino Real. We have a homeowners association that doesn’t seemed to be concerned about these issues.
For three years, I asked Public Works to fill the awful deep potholes on North Idaho Street. Now they said next year they plan to work on these horrible streets. This is a safety issue and I have been told from the city that safety and life has first priority, obviously not for North Central. Good health for all.
Linda Medrano
San Mateo
