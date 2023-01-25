Editor,
Earlier this month, Christina Corpus was sworn in as the new San Mateo County sheriff. Within a couple weeks from that ceremony, Sheriff Corpus would be charged to confront a mass shooting in the county that took the lives of seven people in Half Moon Bay. I’m guessing that this latest mass shooting in our state, was not an event that Sheriff Corpus would ever think she would need to confront within her short tenure as sheriff ... but here we are. I applaud the San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies for the professionalism displayed in their apprehension of the shooting suspect.
