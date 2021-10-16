Editor,
The Freedom to Vote Act is vital legislation which will protect our precious democracy by creating national standards to safeguard the choice of every voter, end the unfair practice of gerrymandering, hold the line against undemocratic election sabotage efforts, and work to block dark money in our elections.
Like so many recent democratically popular bills, it is threatened by the filibuster, which took hold to undermine civil rights legislation and originally had no place in our Senate. It is clear that the GOP can only win by disenfranchising voters.
We must demand that the Senate, and specifically our representatives Jackie Speier and Anna Eshoo, pass this bill to protect the United States from rule by the few, and must abolish the filibuster to do so.
Nahid Varjavand
San Carlos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.