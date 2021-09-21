Editor,
The letter, “Distrust,” in the Sept. 16 edition of the Daily Journal, asks “When did everybody start not trusting their government and officials?”
For me, Nov. 22, 1963, was the beginning of the end of the trust for this government. But, the only time I would believe anything said by the one-party corporate millionaire dictatorship is if they accused their colleagues of being liars.
Frank Scafani
San Bruno
