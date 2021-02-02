Editor,
In the Jan. 27 guest perspective, “Climate Change is a winning issue,” the authors fails to show how the carbon tax in the United States will limit global temperature by 1.5 to 2 degrees centigrade. After all, isn’t that the goal? Among many other questions not answered are: 1). How will the U.S. carbon tax reduce carbon emissions in China and India (29% and 7% of the world’s carbon emissions)?; 2). Will a U.S. carbon tax prevent the 1,600 planned and under construction coal-fired power plants from being built around the world, many financed by China?; 3). Will 1.6 billion cars, trucks and buses in the world suddenly disappear?; 4). Will the carbon dividend compensate people for the increased cost of electricity, transportation, goods and services, particularly low income people?
It is incumbent on climate change advocates to show they have a realistic solution for global climate change. Otherwise, we will continue to get empty pledges from world leaders and empty solutions designed to make people feel good, but which does no good.
Jeff Truskey
Palo Alto
Jeff, climate change is just a vehicle to shape policy and have the government pick winners and losers. It is a two pronged fork, coupled with racial equity and social justice to fundamentally change the economics of our country to redistribute wealth from one group of Americans to another group of American, many which are in our country illegally.
