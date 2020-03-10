Editor,
I bet you did not know what is happening right now regarding an issue before the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. Last Friday evening, as could be predicted, Supervisor David Canepa came out and told the crowd at the emergency session in Daly City that San Mateo County taxpayers must purchase or fund the seismically condemned hospital known as Seton Medical Center. San Mateo County taxpayers must purchase or fund tens of millions of dollars of unfunded liabilities that the hospital currently has and San Mateo County taxpayers must purchase or fund a hospital that is currently losing $5 million a month.
Supervisor Canepa, as the main advocate for the hospital has waged a campaign of disparagement, condescension and disrespect to any party that disagrees with him. He encourages his crowd of hospital employees, District 5 voters and activists to be loud and disrespectful to any interested party that happens to disagree with them. On Friday night, Supervisor Canepa actually proposed decreasing our bond rating so that we can issue more debt and also reducing our contribution to existing pensions to free up more money for this deficit spewing private hospital.
Meanwhile, as all of this is going on, most voters in District 1, 2, 3 and 4 haven’t a clue that this is even being discussed. The outreach to county residents in these other districts has been non-existent, so please join me Tuesday at 3 p.m. in Redwood City to witness for yourself the circus playing out in front of us.
Christopher P. Conway
San Mateo
