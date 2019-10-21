Editor,
On Oct. 23, the San Mateo County Planning Commission will review a draft Environmental Impact Report for the Canyon Lane Roadway Project. This project involves a plan to build one home and the infrastructure (paved road, water lines, gas and electric) for an additional 11 potential homesites. The project area is currently an undeveloped parcel located at the bottom of a steep hillside canyon consisting of oak forest, grasslands and an intermittent creek. The property lies directly below the Lower Emerald Lake Dam in Emerald Hills.
The dam is a 90-year old earthen structure, nearly 60 feet high and 280 feet long, which holds back Emerald Lake. While the dam is regularly inspected by the Department of Safety of Dams and considered safe for continued use, it’s important to note that the dam is located just 1.6 miles from the Peninsula segment of the San Andreas Fault. Although the risk of a catastrophic failure is rated low, the draft EIR reports that within three minutes up to 20 feet of water could flood the roadway and any future residences in the project area.
I question the wisdom of approving a plan to build 12 homes directly in the inundation path of the lake’s 14.6 million gallons of water. The developer and the county’s declaration that the project is “assisting in maximizing housing opportunities in San Mateo County” is ludicrous. These homes will sell for $3 million or more — hardly the solution to the county’s affordable housing crisis. I urge any interested residents to contact the Planning Commission and register your concern about this project. More information about the plan can be found at: https://planning.smcgov.org/canyon-lane-roadway-improvements-development-emerald-lake-hills.
Rob Weiss
Emerald Hills
