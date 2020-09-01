Editor,
The announcement of U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris as the vice presidential nominee left many across the country excited, but as a former youth organizer for the senator’s presidential campaign, this news is electrifying.
I remember the weekend when I carpooled on a six-hour drive with my fellow KHive volunteers to the Long Beach Democratic State Convention to join other volunteers in supporting the Senator. Some of us had missed school. Others had traveled on their own dime. Although our sacrifices may have been different, our vision was the same; we all believed in this idea of seeing what can be, unburdened by what has been.
And Sen. Harris was the unifying force.
Having a Syrian background and immigrant parents, I see myself and my family in the personal stories that she tells. I’ve become close friends with many of her supporters who feel that same personal connection, and I have faith that other voters will feel just as inspired.
As someone who has organized for and attended her various campaign events, I can tell you that the energy and passion in her base of supporters are so invigorating and empowering that her name joining Vice President Joe Biden’s on the presidential ticket is a surefire path to victory for the Democrats in November.
Not only is the senator an asset to fundraising for Biden’s campaign, but she is also an unfailing source of courage and leadership that’s needed to energize voters, especially for this critical election in November.
Amanda Safi
San Mateo
