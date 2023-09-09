Editor,
Climate change is real and carbon emissions need to be reduced. The state of California implements haphazard and chaotic mandates to achieve this.
Updated: September 9, 2023 @ 5:49 am
The CPUC is considering two new electricity billing plans.
1). Current rates may be raised to finance undergrounding projects.
2). A “connection fee” will be levied based on income.
There used to be three rate tiers for energy usage. There are now only two. The lowest rate tier is smaller than before, causing small users to pay the higher tier 2 rate at times while still conserving. The largest energy users were given a huge discount when the highest rate tier was eliminated. The CPUC has punished small users so the rich can get richer. Restore the third billing tier so system upgrade costs will be paid by the large users who require the system upgrades to increase capacity.
The latest “connection fee” plan is a farce. Citizens will be required to report income information to the utility to receive a $20-$50 monthly reduction to this fee. Why should a utility have access to customers’ personal financial information? How will this information be safeguarded? How many new employees will be required to manage another financial database?
An all-electric home uses more electricity. Mandating all electric homes and businesses while simultaneously raising electric rates is shameful. Green energy investor Tom Steyer provided vacation lodging at his Tahoe mansion for Joe Biden. Low and middle income consumers are being thrown under the bus.
Bill Williams
San Mateo
