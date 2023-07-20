Editor,
Editor,
Early in the country’s formation, there was some confusion about how the first president should be chosen, whether through democratic vote by the people, as supported by Jefferson and most of the Founding Fathers, or by Congress.
This was when a compromise was devised — the Electoral College. At that time, because the enslaved people in the southern states could not vote, and because they accounted for a large percentage of the populous, there were not enough white voters to effect the election outcome. So to keep the union intact, (for the time being), this compromise was enacted.
We must remember that a compromise involves concessions from both sides, but in today’s world, that compromise is no longer valid.
The argument for its continuation was, and continues to be, that the less populated states would get less voter representation. Piffle. The Constitution was formed so each state would be represented: a Senate with two senators for each state, a House in which the number of representatives is proportional to that state’s population, a Supreme Court which oversees the equity in the laws that congress enacts, and a president whose executive responsibility is to the entire country.
This process of checks and balances is about as fair as humanly possible. One person, one vote. Simple. But the Electoral College has thrown a wrench into the whole affair. Instead of less populated swing states being left out, this imbalanced process has given them greater voting power than many states in the country. Republican voters in blue states and Democrats in red states have little or no voice in the general election.
This anachronistic “compromise” is neither equity, nor is it democratic.
Kent Lauder
Burlingame
