Editor,
In his letter published July 12, Jorg Aadahl speculates on what would happen if we had no Electoral College. A quick read through the Wikipedia article, “United States Electoral College,” would remove his uncertainty.
But I’m a bit confused by Mr. Aadahl’s assertion that the Electoral College keeps the Republicans in power. Huh? So Biden, Pelosi, Schumer, et al. are Republicans now? News to me.
Bob Woods
Hillsborough
(1) comment
Mr. Woods: I realize this may be difficult to understand, but both George W. Bush and Donald J. Trump got elected because they accumulated more so-called Electoral votes than their counterparts, and thus made it, despite not being wanted by the majority of the voters. I agree with you, not at all fair that Republican voters in California and other states didn’t count due to the silly EC set-up. The Democratic President Biden won because he had more Electoral AND popular votes than Trump, while neither Pelosi, nor Schumer won the presidency, mainly because they weren’t running for that job. They were elected to the House of Representatives by popular votes, in a contest where the Electoral College isn’t involved, fortunately.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.