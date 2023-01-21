Without George W. Bush, who was Electoral College-selected with only minority primary votes, we would probably not have attacked Afghanistan and Iraq, two unnecessary, unwinnable wars we are still paying dearly for. The terrorist attacks of 9/11 may also have been avoided with a more capable and alert president like Al Gore, instead of Bush, who ignored all warning signs. Justice Sandra Day O’Connor regretted that she cast the deciding vote when SCOTUS decided the outcome of the 2000 election. How arbitrary can a presidential election be?
Putin hadn’t learned that if you start a war, like we have done, you will lose it. Hitler lost religion-inspired World War II, as Putin’s similarly inspired Ukraine war will, regardless of how much Trump inspired and emboldened the insane dictator, calling him a genius for attacking Ukraine. Trump declared that he trusts Putin more than “his own” security agencies, while holding back vital help to pressure President Zelenskyy to find dirt on Hunter. How bewildered can you be? Whether or not Russia interfered with the 2016 election, it should be obvious that any foreign adversary would prefer someone as easily fooled and manipulated as minority-selected Trump, instead of majority elected president, education and trained for the job. No doubt Putin wanted his loyal supporter Trump to “win” again, with hitherto unknown Russian interference in 2020.
Hitherto, also unknown, is if Trump gave Putin secret documents.
Elections have consequences. Minority-decided selections have dire consequences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.