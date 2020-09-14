Editor,
The San Bruno Park Elementary School District is on its fifth superintendent in five years. The common thread in their departure, along with CBOs and directors, is Jennifer Blanco who is seeking re-election to another four-year term on the Board of Trustees, claiming experience and leadership merit your vote.
In 35 years as an educator, eight of them as a superintendent (2019-2020 in SBPSD), I never experienced trustee behavior as egregious as hers, that wasted valuable resources of time/money to undo the damage she created. Her complete disregard for collaborative governance and the bullying/toxic environment she created, were an ongoing impediment to progress.
While she has made positive contributions during her tenure, for which she was duly recognized, that has been offset by a long history of refusing to be part of the board, whose sole goal was/is to improve the education for San Bruno students. That was the basis for the school board formally censuring her in June (found here: https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/sbpsd/Board.nsf/Public#) “Whereas Member Blanco’s past and current remarks, and bullying behavior, set an unacceptable example for the students of the San Bruno Park School District, and for students everywhere” is one of the more revealing statements in the Censure.
Further, the censure restricts her in ways that render her unable to fulfill the responsibilities of the office if she is re-elected. Her lack of support for her colleagues and for the leadership of the district is not in the best interest of the welfare of the children the district serves in San Bruno.
Sharon Kamberg, Ed.D.
Springville, Calif.
The letter writer was the interim superintendent for the San Bruno Park Elementary School District, 2019-2020.
