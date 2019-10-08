Editor,
I am responding to Virgil Stevens’ letter “Flawed Democratic plans” in the Oct. 2 issue of the Daily Journal. Mr. Stevens states that former President Barack Obama bears responsibility for bailing out the banks during the economic crisis of 2008 “down to the last penny.”
The Emergency Economic Stabilization Act of 2008 was proposed by Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson, passed by the U.S. Congress, and signed by President George W. Bush. The act became law on Oct. 3, 2008. That’s one month before Barack Obama won the presidential election of 2008 and three months before he was sworn in as the 44th president of the United States. Next time you want to criticize former President Obama, Virgil, at least do your research and get your facts straight.
Art Gonzalez
San Bruno
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.