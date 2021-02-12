Editor,
I live on Hall Street in San Carlos, which backs up to Terminal Way. Hall Street is residential and Terminal is industrial. The day I wrote this, the garbage trucks picked up on Terminal Way at 3:50 a.m.
I know this is against Recology’s policy. Every few months, I call or write Recology’s customer service line to remind them that early pick-up is not allowed on Terminal Way. I don’t understand why I need to continually remind them of their policy. Don’t they have a system for the drivers to follow which clearly delineates where and when pick up is allowed?
Can Recology remedy this situation?
Elizabeth Rossi
San Carlos
