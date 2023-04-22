About leaf blowers, in my mind the damage that blowers make is extensive and in ways that are seldom mentioned. Blowing leaves around does not do the most damage. It is making dust fly around for anyone who breathes — people and other animals.
People with asthma know well how they are affected when they walk near where blowers are used or have been
sometime earlier. So think it over, maybe using a rake and skipping the gym now and then could be helpful for bodies and air — not to mention our ears.
Marie-Louise Starling-Bell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.