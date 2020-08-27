Editor,
With the Trump campaign planning still to slow or stop voting by mail in the three weeks before Nov. 3, we need a plan B for voting. Here in California, it could be using official ballot drop boxes. They should be deployed curbside for drops from vehicles. But the time to designate locations is about to run out. By state regulation, the locations must be listed in the ballot materials from county election offices. Those materials head for printers by the beginning of September.
Gary Wesley
Mountain View
