As you all should know, Article II, Section 4 of the Constitution, states, “a President shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”
Donald J. Trump has already left office, so, it would appear the Congress lacks standing.
The impeachment charge of, “incitement of insurrection” is ludicrous on its face and is nothing more than political theater. Subsequent investigation has shown the disturbance at the Capitol was preplanned and began well before then President Trump finished his speech. Let’s face it, poor tactical planning by the Capitol Police and the mayor of Washington, D.C., was the underlying problem.
To Mr. Caggiano and Mr. Nice, face it, there will be no second impeachment, want to bet?
Emile Manara
Brisbane
