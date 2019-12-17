Editor,
Impeachment shouldn’t end with a narrow vote on one narrow issue, important as weakening our national security is. Trump has committed many more impeachable crimes in addition to shaking down the Ukraine. The impeachment investigation is our only and best opportunity to get to the bottom of his emoluments, his electoral collusion with Russia, his ceding our foreign influence to Russia in places like Syria, his disruption of our North Atlantic Treaty Organization alliances, his obstructions of justice, his personal profiting from governmental expenditures at his hotels ... the list goes on.
At present, it is expected the Senate will acquit Trump of all impeachment accusations. Then he will prance around the country clucking “exonerated, exonerated.” Impeaching by December’s end would give him way too much time to exploit that opportunity. Congress must keep the investigation boiling; keep uncovering more of his impeachable offenses. Eventually, the accumulating evidence will overwhelm Republican tribal partisanship.
Bruce Joffe
Piedmont
Who cares what this is doing to America right Bruce? you are a good reason why we want to crush the Democrats in 2020. Democrats like Bruce are what is wrong with America, the good news is people like him are irrelevant.
