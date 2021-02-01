Editor,
Despite his understandably exuberant rhetoric as a venture capitalist, I seriously question that "thousands of great jobs" will be lost if Tim Draper sells his building and moves his university out of town ( “Draper University founder threatens move” in he Jan. 28 edition). And I, like most people, will hardly notice the loss of the "super-heroes." While I appreciate his original building rehabilitation, Draper has reneged on his project promises and conditions of approval. Has there been any noticeable property tax benefit or increase in sales taxes from businesses supposedly benefitting from Draper University?
This iconic downtown building deserves an owner who can appreciate and utilize its historic assets, not destroy them for a personal vanity project. Kudos to the Planning Commission for understanding the value of this landmark building to the community. I hope the city will follow up on his offer to sell the building as a purchaser/partner for a perfect affordable housing project or housing for seniors.
Or, the city’s business development manager should actively seek out other investors who might be interested in a boutique hotel or an Airbnb project. How wonderful it would be to have the beautiful fireplace room and adjacent dining area in the back once again be a top dining destination, especially if the pool area were covered over to become a desirable outdoor dining patio.
Maxine Terner
San Mateo
(3) comments
Does anyone else find it ironic that city hall has a problem with an elevator on the Benjamin Franklin yet they have no problem going against the citizens of San Mateo in their attempt to increase height limits, increase density and even attacking Single Family Residences. Their plans would change the character of San Mateo much more than a elevator on the BF, yet they all seem gung ho on it . Does that not seems highly hypocritical to anyone else?
Mr. Draper acts as if he owns the building he is trying to update. The Planning Commission must teach him who really owns the Ben Franklin and it sure isn't Mr. Draper. It is City Hall and they only have time for more affordable housing and taking over zoning rules to change the character of San Mateo based on social justice and racial equity. They don't have time for an beautiful elevator on the outside of a beautiful building. I predict a loud protest by these malcontents outside the iconic building in the near future telling Mr. Draper what they think of him and his idea. City Hall will let Mr. Draper know who really owns the Ben Franklin, and then ask him for a large donation.
The building is registered with the Historical Society and thus must conform to various guidelines - Patrick and Christopher (You Tube Star) Conway)
