Editor,
Regarding the story, “Draper University founder threatens move from San Mateo” in the Jan. 28 edition of the Daily Journal, hopefully, this heir to two generations of venture capitalists’ fortunes will not succeed in bullying San Mateo into agreeing that this entitled billionaire can ignore the rules that everyone else must follow. He can have his tantrum and take his “university” of greed to Texas.
Meredith Hystad
San Mateo
(1) comment
Meredith, what about all the people from San Mateo who want Mr. Draper to stay and want him to have his elevator? should not our voices be heard as well?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.