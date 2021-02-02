Editor,

Regarding the story, “Draper University founder threatens move from San Mateo” in the Jan. 28 edition of the Daily Journal, hopefully, this heir to two generations of venture capitalists’ fortunes will not succeed in bullying San Mateo into agreeing that this entitled billionaire can ignore the rules that everyone else must follow. He can have his tantrum and take his “university” of greed to Texas.

Meredith Hystad

San Mateo

Patrick Henry
Patrick Henry

Meredith, what about all the people from San Mateo who want Mr. Draper to stay and want him to have his elevator? should not our voices be heard as well?

