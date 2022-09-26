Editor,
Does San Mateo really have a smart and balanced overall plan for downtown development that will enhance its look, parking, traffic mitigation and the quality of our life?
Editor,
Does San Mateo really have a smart and balanced overall plan for downtown development that will enhance its look, parking, traffic mitigation and the quality of our life?
Multiple high-rise buildings have started or are planned, some occupying whole blocks with varying degrees of retail, offices and residences. Trag’s Market, Talbot’s area on B Street and Fifth Avenue, Donut Delite block on B Street and First Avenue, Kelly Moore block on B Street and Seventh Avenue, Draegers on Fourth Avenue and more to come.
After Trag’s, the Talbot’s area is on the chopping block, but the proposed building has flat walls, tile roof with a poor imitation of Spanish style and no setbacks. The Donut Delite block proposal has NO on-site parking because they say it’s close to the train station(?). Other buildings might have some parking, but city code has only around one space per housing unit. Most households have at least two or more cars. There can be very limited or no visitor parking. Parking is a nightmare and traffic is just as bad, so it’s going to get seriously worse.
We have 40 downtown historic buildings, mostly two story, built between 1875 and 1940 with classic architectural design. Will this be compromised along with our heritage? Will we have a seamless transition between a historic district and new buildings (and heights)? There has to be some overarching plan and symmetry to the whole downtown, that demands first-class architectural design pleasing to the eye.
If you really want a better city and downtown, I suggest you vote for Lisa Diaz Nash, Rob Newson and Rod Linhares for City Council depending on your district, and appoint some new planning commissioners.
Gary Isoardi
San Mateo
