Editor,
A few days ago my daughter and I tried to eat at our favorite Amici’s restaurant, but we were unable to do so, because the parking meters were inoperable across the street. We moved the car after one of them failed, so we tried again but no luck!
I have generally avoided eating downtown before 6 p.m., because the parking meters are a nuisance.
I suggest that parking should be free downtown after 5 p.m. rather than 6 p.m. Let’s do what we can to support our downtown restaurants by contacting the parking division of the city and let them know that this problem exists.
Larry Karp
San Mateo
