Editor,
After the awful attack on our Capitol, statements from Biden, Harris and Pelosi only added more division to our country. What happened to trying to bring our country together instead of division? Biden’s statement about the treatment of BLM as compared to the rioters on our Capitol served no purpose, does this bring our country together? Pelosi’s statement about choosing whiteness over democracy shows us what the Democratic party agenda will be for the next four years “racism.” No one should ever engage in any kind of racism.
Maxine Waters asking people to hassle Trumpers, Rand Paul and wife being attacked by angry mob after a Trump speech and even Harris and Biden staffers funding bail for rioters. This is all a double standards because the Democrats never condemned this kind of behavior. The rioters of 2020 caused billions of dollars of damage, deaths and many people were beaten. Not one Democrat condemned any of these riots this is what you call double standards. To watch small businesses vandalized, people kicked in the face and fires burning federal buildings and police attacked is hard to believe that some people think this should be acceptable. Were is the outrage, were is the justice for these hard-working people who has lost their livelihood. These radical, Marxist, anti-fascist groups who riot on both sides of the party should never be accepted.
Linda Medrano
San Mateo
(2) comments
Yes Linda, these are the same Democrats who don't have a problem with building a 20 mile fence around the Capitol with 25,000 National Guard members to protect them. But, when Trump asked to have our southern border protected with a wall they claimed it was immoral. A classic case of "I've got mine, Jack". We need to keep the pressure on these hypocrites.
Well said, Mr. van Ulden. And let’s not forget Pelosi currently praising the National Guard for being deployed to DC when a year ago, Pelosi was condemning our great President Trump for deploying the National Guard to DC for the George Floyd riots. I’m sure we’ll be seeing even more cases of hypocrisy from the Dems than before. It’s in their nature.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.