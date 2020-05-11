Editor,
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is hard to think about anything but our immediate public health challenges. Threats from climate change seem especially distant as we sheltering in place and wear masks when we must go out. But the specter of climate disaster is no less today than it was four months ago.
While the pandemic dominates our attention, the Trump administration continues to reverse our progress toward preparing for and mitigating the dangers of climate change. In March, the Trump EPA reduced federal auto emission standards, requiring only 1.5% annual efficiency increases — down from the previous 5% requirement. Just days ago, at the behest of a few coal company executives, the Trump EPA weakened regulations on the release of mercury and other toxic metals from oil and coal-fired power plants.
As waves of COVID-19 cases sweep over our country, we must not forget the tsunami of climate change that is fast approaching. The San Mateo County Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby continues to work to organize and promote effective responses to the climate crisis.
Alan Mattlage
San Mateo
