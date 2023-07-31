Editor,
The article “Anger Over Strikes on Historic Sites in Port City of Odesa,” (July 26 edition), got on my last nerve. The author mentions Catherine the Great but she conveniently “forgets” to mention that Catherine’s monuments was dismantled by the Banderites who also destroyed the statue of Pushkin — a Russian poet of African descent who was worshipped and adored by Paul Robeson and many others. It seems that we’re dealing with the worst kind of gaslighting and hypocrisy. There is nothing even remotely “democratic” about Zelensky’s regime. You are being lied to.
