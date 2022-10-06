In Belmont, mayoral candidate Warren Lieberman is flooding our mailboxes with full-size, full-color campaign mailers, and plastering the town with his signs. Should we choose our next mayor based on slick advertising, or based on who the community is supporting?
Public campaign finance filings have recently revealed Mr. Lieberman’s campaign war chest has $50,670 in contributions, mostly from a $45,000 loan he made to himself. In contrast, the campaign of Julia Mates (our current mayor) has raised $17,351, mostly from dozens of small, individual donors from all across the city. Who’s donating to the candidates shows you who believes in their leadership. It’s clear that Julia Mates has broader support.
Who’s endorsing the candidates tells you a lot, too. Julia Mates has just about a clean sweep of endorsements from the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, our state senator, and both of our state assemblymembers — that’s a vote of confidence in Julia from our elected officials in higher offices.
Just because Mr. Lieberman has more money doesn’t mean he’ll be a better leader. Don’t be swayed by costly advertising, look at the campaign finances and endorsements and decide for yourself who’s the better choice for mayor.
