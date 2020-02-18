Editor,
A recent recall-supporting letter penned by five former members of the Foster City Council evoked unintended irony, calling for a “collaborative” and “inclusive approach” in council chambers. It is my strong belief that these former councilmembers are not qualified to speak on behalf of the community, having collectively made irresponsible, irreversible decisions on the council without voter approval and without any effort to educate residents about their historic decisions, such as the sale of 15 acres of downtown public land for a negligible fraction of their value and the approval of aesthetically unappealing wall-to-wall high-density housing projects. It is often said that actions speak louder than words; the past actions of these former councilmembers continue to speak a lot more loudly than their written words.
The responsible conduct and actions of Councilman Herb Perez during his time on the council, too, speak louder than words. Through fiscal responsibility and long-term vision, Perez, in collaboration with city leadership, was able to lift Foster City out of a budget deficit and build a reserve of over $92 million and an annual budget surplus exceeding $6 million, without ever raising taxes. Perez has fought to preserve residents’ quality of life, from championing a no-smoking ordinance to knocking on doors to educate voters about a levee bond measure that would protect Foster City from rising sea levels. Perez has been a community advocate, willing to stand up to bullies with agendas and to put himself in the line of fire for the good of our families. More importantly, Perez does what is right and ethical at all costs, not what would get him re-elected, which is a breath of fresh air in local politics.
Geraldine Touson
Foster City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.