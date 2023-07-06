Editor,
In response to “Should dogs be allowed off leashes at Ray Park?” in the June 26 Daily Journal, I would like to raise a point that never seems to get consideration.
The article states that Burlingame spent $1.4 million to renovate and upgrade ADA accessibility in Ray Park in 2021. Now dog owners who use Ray Park want fewer leash restrictions on their pets, the cost of which is yet to be determined. The leash issue seems to be a trend as there have been other recent stories about allowing “off-leash” hours for dogs at San Mateo’s Central Park, and other local parks that currently have specified “off-leash” hours as well.
The main arguments around this idea seem to center around maintaining the grass in the various parks. What seems to be overlooked from these discussions is the assumption that everybody loves dogs and that dogs should simply be allowed everywhere. This is not true.
I don’t dislike dogs. I just don’t necessarily want to see them in department stores, hiking trails, grocery stores, swimming pools, gas stations and airplanes. I recently watched a man at Hillsdale Shopping Center let his dog urinate next to a garbage can inside the mall, then simply walked away with his dog as if this was completely normal.
I also enjoy being able to visit a local park without having to worry about somebody’s dog running freely toward me or my friends. Not everyone is comfortable around dogs, regardless of the animal’s disposition. So maybe dog owners can set aside their entitlement, for once, and start to consider how uncomfortable dogs, whether on or off leash, can make non-dog owners feel.
Bob Kauser
San Mateo
