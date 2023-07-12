Editor,
I totally appreciate the letter by Bob Kauser that you published in the Daily Journal on July 6, 2023. Indeed, I do not hate dogs. But honestly speaking, I am afraid of dogs. I twice experienced a dog suddenly rushing and barking at me on a side street in Burlingame, which caused me to scream and felt embarrassed afterwards. The dog owner did not even apologize. I guess the owner felt entitled. I would like to walk on the streets in Burlingame or go to the parks without having to fear I may run into an off-leash dog. I would also like to encourage the citizens of Burlingame to honor the minority group, which feel uncomfortable with unleashed dogs. A dog park of the size that we have here is a very reasonable compromise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.