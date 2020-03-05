Editor,
Realizing that I am in a very small minority on the Peninsula and as an avid supporter of president Trump, I have to say Republicans dodged a bullet on Super Tuesday. If truth be told, the guy most concerning to me was Mayor Mike Bloomberg. I am thankful that the Democratic Party is so divisive today that they will not accept a white billionaire as their nominee for president. Bloomberg is very bright, he has a ton of money, he can self-finance and he has proven over and over he can run things quite well. To me, that sounds like a winning combination.
Let’s face it, Bernie Sanders is unelectable. I like Bernie because he is very straightforward and honest about his policies. You can never knock a guy like that. I just don’t think the American people are quite ready for socialism which by his campaign promises, he clearly promotes. Joe Biden, I am afraid, has a lost quite a bit of sharpness and ability to communicate.
For those who are honest and have been following the campaign, Joe’s mind is clearly not what it once was. I believe Joe to be a good enough guy but I feel his best days in the spotlight are over.
Unlike those who hate Trump, I don’t hate any of these three men running for the Democrat ticket and I wish them all well. I’m just happy it appears it will be between Bernie and Joe and not Mike Bloomberg.
Christopher P. Conway
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.