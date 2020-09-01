Editor,
A CNN host opined that the riots were not polling well for the Dems and shortly thereafter, we witness Joe Biden finally saying something critical against these riots. For the past three months, and during the four days of the Democratic convention with a national audience of Americans, he and the Democrat party said not one word against the destruction of our cities. And during this time, not only did Biden and the Dems say not one word in support of the police but they shrieked endlessly about defunding or abolishing them. And let’s ask this question: Does it support our police when Democratic leaders like Nancy Pelosi refer to our Thin Blue Line heroes as “Stormtroopers” and “The Gestapo?”
Scott Abramson
San Mateo
