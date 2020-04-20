Editor,
In response to Ed Kahl’s letter titled “Ways to prevent the spread,” in the March 26 issue of the Daily Journal, I ask everyone to not believe a word Ed Kahl says, regarding the medical opinion that the magic “14 days” to recover from the virus; 14 days to build up an immunity to the virus; and, “the ability of the virus to propagate during its short life span is significantly reduced in 14 days.” Also, please don’t believe Kahl’s opinion that it is OK for the government to administer drugs like hydroxychloroquine. Yes, this drug was tested on a very small group of French patients infected with the virus, but, out of the whole group, only one patient had positive results. Also, in the news, somewhere else, a person took hydroxychloroquine for his symptoms and died. Ed Kahl, and Trump, are not doctors, nor, do they have the legal and morale right to give out medical advise. Wait until all the facts are in, and all the studies completed, so experts can decide what the best treatment for this coronavirus is to be.
Trump, his cronies, and his followers like Kahl, just want the economy to improve, which will help Trump when it comes time for re-election. Trump doesn’t care how many people get sick and die, as long as he profits. Trump’s cronies and followers don’t care about anybody else but themselves.
Michael Oberg
San Mateo
Michael- we will make our own minds up about this virus and we certainly will not look to you for advice. We know you hate Trump, you say it in every letter you write. Those of us who love Trump think this situation is a balance between ones health and economic devastation. Trump is doing an excellent job.
