Editor,
When we bought our home here over 40 years ago we had two wood-burning fireplaces. A while later we converted these to gas to help meet the state’s clean air goals. Now, in Friday’s Journal, I see that Belmont is joining a number of towns banning gas in new construction (“Belmont moves toward all-electric building requirements”).
I wonder if the councilmembers of all these cities have electric fireplaces or none at all in their homes? Will Gov. Newsom be converting all seven of the marble fireplaces in his mansion to electric?
Bob Woods
Hillsborough
