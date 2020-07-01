Editor,
At its June 23 meeting, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution in support of Black Lives Matter. Hooray! Systemic racism does not exist in our county. It has been officially banned.
What does that mean? Perhaps it means that the Black person’s experience is as important as the white person’s experience, that they are entitled to equality in all aspects of society — access to justice, housing, health care, employment, social mobility and everything else that a white person takes for granted. Perhaps it means that white people must listen to Black people about what it means to be Black in this country.
The Board of Supervisors has passed its budget for 2020-21, with a deficit of $57 million caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with devastating cuts for services in health, education, housing and other key community-building programs. Before the board passed that budget, a great many people spoke against the increases for the Sheriff’s Office. They pleaded for money to be diverted to community programs to benefit those suffering the worst effects of racism and the pandemic and against the purchase of more Tasers, instruments of torture and murder. The Board of Supervisors allowed the public to speak, but they did not hear.
Gradual reform is the luxury of those not dying and suffering. The demand for a radical reimagining of policing will not go away. Do Black Lives Matter in San Mateo County? We have yet to see any real evidence that they do.
David Usher
San Mateo
