Editor,

Here’s the latest from our correspondent at the Vatican. Nancy Pelosi has petitioned the pope to grant forgiveness and absolution to poor Archbishop Cordileone of the San Francisco Archdiocese. To grant this to the wayward archbishop for his sins of pride, and false witness against her and other practicing Catholics for doing their sworn job of actually governing their constituents. Likewise she asks that the church not remain in violation of its tax free status as it has interfered in the operation of pubic governmental duties in the overstepping of the restrictions on 501(c)3 tax free entities.

Let us all pray that the poor archbishop sees the errors of his ways and repents. For his penance he must say 15,000 ... Amen.

Mike Caggiano

San Mateo

