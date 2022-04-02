Editor,
In Grace Gedye’s article (March 31 edition of the Daily Journal) about Newsom’s $400 rebate to help households deal with the high price of gas, I think those on the right will always rail against “spending,” preferring to reduce taxes while those on the left believe government should help citizens in times of need.
What I like about this concept is that the rebate won’t incentivize people to drive more, (which removing the gas tax would) at a time when, as difficult as it may feel, we need to start shifting our behaviors around our dependency on oil and gas.
In the face of our climate crisis, the business sector is already innovating and ramping up ecological products and solutions and government recognizes the urgent need to address it as well, but we, the people are actually hindering that process by still denying how serious this problem is, digging our heels in because we don’t want to give up our gas guzzling cars, polluting gas stoves, water heaters and furnaces.
We need to get onboard with the realities we face as a species and start demanding that government get on board with climate supportive action. It is time to move forward, not hang onto the past, people.
Ellyn Dooley
San Carlos
